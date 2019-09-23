Best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Full list of nominees, Timings, Channels, Live Streaming Information

Bengaluru, Sep 23: The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony will be held in Milan on Monday (September 23) with top honours for men's player & coach and women's player and coach up for grabs. The event will begin at 12 am (IST) September 24.
Earlier last month, the shortlist for The Best FIFA Men's Player, Women's Player, Men's Coach and Women's Coach 2019 award - based on their respective achievements during the period from 16 July 2018 to 19 July 2019 inclusive - was compiled by a panel of experts.
Voting to decide the winner took place from 31 July to 19 August 2019 and was equally weighted between fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains.
This year the fight for the Best FIFA Men's Player is in between Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's legendary footballer Lionel Messi. Dutch footballer Virgil Van Dijk is also amongst the three finalists.
FIFA announced a 10-man shortlist for the gong in July and, following the initial voting period, the final three have been revealed. Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah were the seven players cut from the initial list.
Here's all you need to know about the event timings, channel the list of players and coaches nominated for the coveted prize.
Timings:
The star-studded ceremony will be held on September 24 at 12: 00 am (IST).
Where to watch on TV in India?
The event will be telecast live in India on DSPORT from 12 a.m onwards.
Live streaming in India
Fans can watch the live streaming of the award ceremony on FIFA's official Facebook and Youtube channels.
Venue:
The 2019 edition of the Best FIFA Football Awards is going will be held at La Scala, Milan, Italy. The inaugural award ceremony was held in Zurich in 2017 while London hosted the second edition in 2018.
Here are the nominees:
Best FIFA Men's Player 2019 finalists
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/ Portugal)
2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)
3. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands)
Other nominees
1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt)
2. Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Netherlands)
3. Mathijs de Ligt (Ajax/Netherlands)
4. Harry Kane (Tottenham/England)
5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Belgium)
6. Sadio Mane (Liverpool/Senegal)
7. Kylian Mbappe (PSG/France)
Best FIFA Women's Player 2019 nominees
1. Lucy Bronze (Olympique Lyon/England)
2. Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars/USA)
3. Caroline Graham Hansen (Wolfsburg/Norway)
4. Ada Hegerberg (Olympique Lyon/Norway)
5. Amandine Henry (Olympique Lyon/France)
6. Sam Kerr (Chicago Red Stars/Australia)
7. Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit/USA)
8. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal/Netherlands)
9. Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/USA)
10. Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/USA)
11. Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyon/France)
12. Ellen White (Birmingham City/England)
Best Men's Coach 2019 Nominees
1. Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)
2. Didier Deschamps (France)
3. Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate)
4. Ricardo Gareca (Peru)
5. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
6. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
7. Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham)
8. Fernando Santos (Portugal)
9. Erik Ten Hag (Ajax)
10. Tite (Brazil)
Best Women's Coach 2019 nominees
1. Milena Bertolini (Italy)
2. Jill Ellis (USA)
3. Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden)
4. Futoshi Ikeda (Japan U-20)
5. Antonia Is (Spain U-17)
6. Joe Montemurro (Arsenal)
7. Phil Neville (England)
8. Reynald Pedros (Olympique Lyon)
9. Paul Riley (North Carolina Courage)
10. Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)