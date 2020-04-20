Coronavirus in sport: Bhutia joins legends in FIFA's video tribute to healthcare workers

Bengaluru, April 20: India's former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has joined legends Pele, Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane in lauding healthcare workers and humanity's other heroes for putting their own lives on the line to help others during the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Bhutia is among 50 past and present football stars who featured in #WeWillWin campaign of Fifa, a special video to pay tribute to the efforts made by healthcare workers and other professionals.
"Across the globe, staff and volunteers at medical facilities have been risking their lives on a daily basis to support humankind. Some have, sadly, paid the ultimate price," FIFA said in a statement.
"People working or volunteering in law enforcement, pharmacies, shops, warehouses, delivery services, public transport, and safety and security have also been playing a key role in protecting our way of life. To all of these heroic people: football thanks you, football remembers you and football supports you," the FIFA statement added.
Bhutia was earlier part of Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) video awareness campaign in battle against COVID-19 and had offered shelter to illegral migrants during the crisis.
Fifa added in a tweet: "To all the health care workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes, an infinite applause. #HumanitysHeroes taking the fight to #COVID19 #WeWillWin #FIFA."
To all the health care workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes, an infinite applause. #HumanitysHeroes taking the fight to #COVID19 #WeWillWin #FIFA— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) April 18, 2020
David Beckham, Gianluigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro, Iker Casillas, Kaka, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo and Marco van Basten are among the other greats featured in the campaign.
The #BreakTheChain AFC campaign featured some of Asia's biggest names in football, sharing inspiring messages of solidarity and timely reminders on the best health practices and guidelines put in place by the WHO.
(With inputs from FIFA/AFC Media)