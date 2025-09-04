Bompastor Urges Chelsea To Sustain Winning Mentality For WSL Success

IND vs AFG Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India-Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup on TV and Online?

Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Chelsea's manager, Sonia Bompastor, has emphasised the importance of maintaining a winning mindset as they aim to continue their success in the Women's Super League (WSL). Last season, Chelsea achieved a domestic treble and set a new record with 60 points. Bompastor, in her debut season, became only the second manager to win the WSL title, boasting an impressive 86% win rate.

Manchester City is gearing up for a challenging season opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Andree Jeglertz, City's new manager, is eager to test his team against the reigning champions. "It [facing Chelsea] is the biggest opportunity because also coming to face the team that's been winning the league for some years," he stated. "It's a good hint of where we are."

Bompastor highlighted that Chelsea's unique mentality was crucial last season. "We have this winning mentality, and that is what made the difference last season between us and the other clubs," she told Sky Sports. She aims to build on this foundation and ensure her team remains competitive.

Despite their success, Chelsea faces challenges with key players Mayra Ramirez, Lucy Bronze, and Lauren James sidelined due to injuries. Ramirez is recovering from hamstring surgery, while Bronze and James will miss several weeks following injuries sustained at Euro 2025.

Jeglertz is optimistic about City's potential despite their past struggles against Chelsea. Last season, City managed only one victory in five encounters with Chelsea across all competitions. Their sole win came during the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 first-leg triumph.

The Swedish manager acknowledged that his team is still developing but sees facing Chelsea as an ideal early-season test. "For me, it's just a great opportunity to see what level we're at right now," Jeglertz remarked.

Chelsea's Dominance in Focus

Chelsea has dominated the WSL for six consecutive seasons and is favoured by Opta's supercomputer to top the table again. The simulations predict a 72.3% chance of them finishing first this season. Bompastor shares this vision and is determined to compete fiercely for another title.

Bompastor acknowledges that expectations are higher now after her successful debut season. She understands that every team will be eager to challenge Chelsea's supremacy. "Everyone wants to fight and compete against Chelsea," she noted.

As both teams prepare for Friday's match, it promises to be an exciting start to the WSL season. While Chelsea aims to maintain their dominance, Manchester City hopes to make significant strides under Jeglertz's leadership.