BWF World Championships: Who are the India players in Action Today? How and When to watch the Matches?

Football Victor Boniface Reveals Past Injuries Caused Failed Move To AC Milan Victor Boniface's proposed transfer to AC Milan collapsed due to concerns over his past knee injuries. The striker addressed critics questioning his fitness after missing significant playtime last season. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Victor Boniface recently addressed the collapse of his anticipated transfer to AC Milan, attributing it to previous injuries. The Nigerian forward was on the verge of moving from Bayer Leverkusen to Milan on an initial loan with a purchase option for the following summer. However, the deal fell through after he did not pass the medical examination, with Milan reportedly concerned about his knee condition.

Boniface has undergone knee surgeries in 2019 and 2020 and missed significant portions of last season due to muscle issues. "The move didn't work out because of my past injuries," Boniface told Punch in his first interview since the failed transfer. He added, "I had a knee injury twice on my right leg, and it has been there for a long time." Critics in Germany questioned his availability last season, but Boniface retorted, "Try to make it to my level before you insult me."

Despite being under contract with Leverkusen until June 2028, Boniface has not yet played for Erik ten Hag's team this season as he looks for opportunities beyond BayArena. His record at Leverkusen includes 32 goals in 61 appearances across all competitions. He was instrumental in their Bundesliga title win during the 2023-24 season under Xabi Alonso.

During that successful campaign, Boniface scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions, including 14 goals in the Bundesliga alone. However, his form dipped last season due to fitness struggles, resulting in only 11 goals and two assists. Following the breakdown of Boniface's transfer, Milan opted to sign Conrad Harder from Sporting CP for a reported fee of €27 million.

Boniface's journey highlights both his potential and challenges due to injuries. While his recent setbacks have stalled a move to Milan, his past performances demonstrate his capability when fit. As he seeks new opportunities away from Leverkusen, clubs will weigh his injury history against his proven talent on the field.