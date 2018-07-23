Borussia Dortmund's Andre Schurrle likely to return to the Premier League

London, July 23: German forward Andre Schurrle can return to the Premier League in this summer if reports are to be believed. The 27-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward is available for transfer and some Premier League clubs have shown interest in him.
According to some reports, Everton, Crystal Palace and Fulham have contacted with the German Bundesliga club to sign Schurrle, while Italian Serie A club Lazio has also shown their interest on the 2014 World Cup-winning footballer.
While Dortmund is busy with the pre-season tour in the USA, Schurrle was released from the squad on Saturday (July 21) to discuss his final talk.
Club’s sporting director Michael Zorc was quoted by the Sport Bild as saying,"Andre conducts exploratory talks with a concrete background.”
Bild further informed that Schurrle is no longer in their future plan. He said, “We openly discussed the situation with him. That we have many options in the positions, that the plans also go in a different direction.”
In 2016 summer, Schurrle joined Dortmund from Wolfsburg for around £26.8 million (according to an ESPN report). He has appeared in 51 matches for the club in two seasons where he has scored eight goals and also involved in nine assists.
Before joining Wolfsburg in early February 2015, Schurrle was in the Premier League club Chelsea from June 2013 to January 2015. Under Jose Mourinho’s management, the German forward played 44 matches and scored 11 goals including a hat-trick.
Despite moving out from the squad four months earlier, Schurrle received a medal at the end of the season when Chelsea won the 2014/15 Premier League as he played enough matches in that season (14 Premier League appearances in 2014/15).
In the Dortmund career, Schurrle has never made a prolific impact as he suffered several injuries which became a major hindrance to his success. It now seems that he is returning to the Premier League to get back his luck.
