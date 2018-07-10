Borussia Dortmund target Crystal Palace winger Zaha

Bengaluru, July 10: German giants Borussia Dortmund look all set to use the money from Andriy Yarmolenko's transfer to West Ham to help fund a move for wantaway Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.
Zaha has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace and Dortmund are reportedly looking to make a swoop for the winger.
Reports last week claimed that the Ivory Coast international turned down a £125,000-a-week contract at Selhurst Park. It is understood that the Ivorian is keen to prove himself at a big club again following his difficult stint at Manchester United between 2013 and 2015.
And, with Borussia Dortmund set to sell winger Yarmolenko to West Ham for £17.5million this transfer window, Zaha could be a suitable replacement for the Ukranian wizard at the German club.
Of course, the fee received from the Hammers for Yarmolenko would not cover the entire cost of Zaha, whom Palace have stamped a £70m price tag on. However, it is believed that the Eagles could agree well below their quoted £70m fee which seems unrealistic.
Dortmund, however, will face competition from Tottenham and Everton, who are both thought to be keen on the pacey winger. The South London side are expected to shatter their record transfer sale, which currently stands at £25m following Yannick Bolasie's move to Everton in 2016.
Roy Hodgson will need to make signings soon with Yohan Cabaye and Bakary Sako already leaving the club this summer as the Eagles will be desperate to avoid a repeat of last season's torrid Premier League start.
If they indeed sell Zaha which looks highly likely after the player's desperation to leave the club, they must ensure that they spend the cash they get in the best possible way or else there is a chance that they would struggle next season. Zaha had been the pivotal force for them especially in the last season and he is not easy to replace at all.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends