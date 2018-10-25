Borussia Dortmund want former Chelsea attacker

London, Oct 25: Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a stunning swoop for Eden Hazard's younger brother Thorgan Hazard, according to reports in Germany. Thorgan, 25, has contributed to 11 goals in just nine competitive matches this term scoring seven and assisting four and could be on the move in January.
After his sensational start to 2018-19, the Belgian international is reportedly being lined-up by giants Borussia Dortmund when the winter window opens. Thorgan's red-hot form could be in part due to Chelsea star and big brother Eden Hazard who is also enjoying his best form in the ongoing season.
The pair has bet on to see which star will score more goals this season and it seems that the younger brother is pretty serious about winning his bet against his superstar elder brother.
The younger of the two brothers has been a vital cog in leading Borussia Monchengladbach to a sensational second spot in the Bundesliga, behind only Borussia Dortmund.
Thorgan kicked off his season with a superb hat-trick in the 11-1 German Cup win away to BSC Hastedt. And he hasn't looked back since, scoring four times in the Bundesliga and adding a hatful of assists along the way.
Former Chelsea man Thorgan has even played four times for Belgium this season alone, including two Nations League games to reach his 14th cap.
Thorgan played twice in the World Cup, including the 1-0 group stage win over England, after a superb season in the Bundesliga, racking up 34 Bundesliga appearances and finding the back of the net ten times.
With Bayern Munich struggling at the start of the season under new manager Nico Kovac, this might be Borussia Dortmund's best chance to win the Bundesliga title and they are looking to strengthen their squad with one of the best players in the Bundesliga which should be a good news for the fans.