Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Bayern Munich: Bensebaini brace sees Flick's men lose again

By Jamie Smith
Hansi Flick
Borussia Monchengladbach stayed top of the Bundesliga in a dramatic finale, beating champions Bayern Munich 2-1 at home.

Munich, December 7: Ramy Bensebaini scored an injury-time penalty as Borussia Monchengladbach beat Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 2-1 in a thrilling top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

Bayern, who lost at home to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, dominated the first half but could not open the scoring until shortly after the restart, Ivan Perisic on target with a fine finish.

Their lead was short-lived at Borussia-Park, however, as Bensebaini's header drew Gladbach level within 11 minutes to set up a gripping finale.

1
1069705

Javi Martinez conceded a late penalty for fouling Marcus Thuram - and was sent off - with Bensebaini staying cool to beat Manuel Neuer and leave Bayern seven points behind leaders Gladbach.

Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
