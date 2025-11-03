How much Prize Money has India won after becoming Champions in Women's World Cup 2025?

Football Bournemouth's High-Risk Approach Leads To Goals For Manchester City In Premier League Clash Andoni Iraola reflects on Bournemouth's high-risk style contributing to Manchester City's goals during their recent match. Despite the loss, he praises his team's performance and highlights the challenges of facing speedy forwards like Erling Haaland. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Manchester City secured a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth, ending the Cherries' eight-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League. Erling Haaland scored twice within the first 33 minutes, with Tyler Adams briefly equalising for Bournemouth. Nico O'Reilly sealed the win for City on the hour mark. Despite the loss, Andoni Iraola praised his team's performance.

Bournemouth's recent form has been stronger at home, but their away record shows only two wins in their last 11 matches. They have conceded two or more goals in eight of those games. Haaland capitalised on Bournemouth's high-risk strategy, scoring both goals from Rayan Cherki's assists.

Iraola acknowledged that Bournemouth's aggressive pressing style can leave them vulnerable to fast attackers like Haaland. "To get something from these kinds of games, you need something special," Iraola told BBC Match of the Day. He noted that City's first two goals exploited gaps left by Bournemouth's pressing.

Despite the defeat, Iraola remained positive about his team's efforts. "I am pleased with the performance overall," he said. Bournemouth managed to level the score at 1-1 before City took control again. In the second half, Bournemouth had more possession and created two chances.

Haaland's performance was historic as he became only the third player to score at least two goals in four consecutive Premier League home games. This achievement places him alongside Liverpool legends Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez.

Iraola praised Haaland's abilities, saying, "Haaland is that good. He is in great form and with big spaces, it is very difficult to defend." The manager admitted that Bournemouth's centre-backs struggled with timing against Haaland's runs.

Bournemouth will face Aston Villa away next Sunday before hosting West Ham after the international break. Despite this setback, they aim to bounce back and continue their strong performances at home.