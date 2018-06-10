Football

Brazil coach Tite denies contact with Real Madrid

Posted By:
Brazil head coach Tite
Brazil head coach Tite

Vienna, June 10: Brazil head coach Tite has strongly denied contact with Real Madrid over taking the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu following Zinedine Zidane's shock departure.

Tite's contract with the Selecao runs out at the end of the World Cup and he has pledged to wait until the end of the tournament before deciding on his future.

Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported the 57-year-old is on Madrid's wishlist, with his relationship with Neymar claimed to be a factor.

But Tite shut down those rumours, insisting he is respectful of his current team as he focuses on Brazil's final preparations for Russia 2018.

"When it is an opinion, it deserves my respect. When it is put in quotation marks, it is a lie; it is a disrespectful and lying attitude. That's my word," he told a pre-match news conference ahead of Sunday's friendly against Austria.

"I did not get in touch with anyone. Gilmar Veloz , my friend, did not speak to anyone.

"I have a great respect for where I am. I know the responsibilities and the goals I have here."

Tite named Neymar in his XI to face Austria, the Paris Saint-Germain's superstar's first start since suffering a broken metatarsal at the end of February.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, June 10, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue