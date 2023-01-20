Football
Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves arrested in Spain for alleged sexual assault

By Pti

Barcelona, Jan 20: Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves was arrested on Friday (January 20) after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Spain.

The alleged act took place on December 31 at a nightclub in Barcelona, police told The Associated Press. Alves was taken into custody after he answered a police summons. He will appear before a judge, who will decide on the charges.

State prosecutors have asked for him to be jailed without bail, the prosecutor's office said. A charge of sexual assault in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexual groping to rape. Police said they could not give any details on the case.

The 39-year-old Alves is one of soccer's most successful players, winning major titles with several elite clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, over his long career.

He currently plays with the Mexican club Pumas. The defender was a key part of Barcelona's golden years playing between 2008-16 on the team's right flank with Lionel Messi. He won the Champions League three times with the Catalan club, which he briefly rejoined last season.

(AP)

Read more about: dani alves spain brazil
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 21:39 [IST]
