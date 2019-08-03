Football
Leicester and Manchester United agree Maguire fee, Rodgers confirms

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire's prospective move to Manchester United is moving closer, with Leicester's Brendan Rodgers confirming a fee has been agreed.

Bengaluru, August 3: Leicester City and Manchester United have agreed a reported £80million deal for the transfer of defender Harry Maguire, Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Maguire's fee out-strips Dutch international Matthijs van Ligt who in July moved to Juventus from Ajax for a combined fee of 75 million euros ($84.2 million) plus 10.5 million euros of add-ons.

De Ligt's compatriot Virgil van Dijk cost Liverpool £75 million when he moved from Southampton in January 2018.

Maguire becomes United's third summer signing following full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, who arrived from Crystal Palace and Swansea respectively.

Maguire made 69 Premier League appearances for Leicester after joining from Hull City in 2017 and signed a new five-year contract with the Foxes last September.

United's transfer business is unlikely to stop there with a potential swap deal involving Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala joining them from Juventus and Belgian international Romelu Lukaku moving to the Italian champions.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
