Leicester and Manchester United agree Maguire fee, Rodgers confirms

Bengaluru, August 3: Leicester City and Manchester United have agreed a reported £80million deal for the transfer of defender Harry Maguire, Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.
Maguire's fee out-strips Dutch international Matthijs van Ligt who in July moved to Juventus from Ajax for a combined fee of 75 million euros ($84.2 million) plus 10.5 million euros of add-ons.
De Ligt's compatriot Virgil van Dijk cost Liverpool £75 million when he moved from Southampton in January 2018.
🗣️ "The fee has been agreed but it is not done yet. He is a top class player and a great man."— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 2, 2019
Brendan Rogers has the latest on Harry Maguire's move to Manchester United and how Leicester could replace him.
More: https://t.co/I1WLRb2NDd pic.twitter.com/35iE4JGNnO
Maguire becomes United's third summer signing following full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, who arrived from Crystal Palace and Swansea respectively.
Maguire made 69 Premier League appearances for Leicester after joining from Hull City in 2017 and signed a new five-year contract with the Foxes last September.
United's transfer business is unlikely to stop there with a potential swap deal involving Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala joining them from Juventus and Belgian international Romelu Lukaku moving to the Italian champions.
