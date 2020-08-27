BREAKING NEWS: Pogba tests positive for coronavirus

London, Aug 27: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of the France squad after testing positive for coronavirus, Didier Deschamps has confirmed.
The 27-year-old was due to be included in the squad to face Sweden and Croatia in the Nations League next month.
However, head coach Deschamps revealed Pogba returned a positive test at short notice and Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga took his place in the squad.
"At the last minute, we had to make a change to the list because Paul Pogba had been on the list but, unfortunately for him, he took a test yesterday that came back positive this morning," Deschamps told reporters on Thursday.
"So, at the last minute, he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga."