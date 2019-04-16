Brendan Rodgers looking to sign Daniel Sturridge

Bengaluru, April 16: Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is keen on a reunion with Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, according to reports.
Sturridge moved from Chelsea to Liverpool for £13.5million in the 2013 January transfer window and initially experienced the highest stat of his career under then manager Rodgers. The pair worked strongly in the 2013/14 season when the Englishman scored 21 goals in 29 Premier League appearances, almost helping them to the title.
But soon after Jurgen Klopp's arrival, the 29-year-old lost his first team birth. The prolific partnership between front three Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane has demoted the English international as a fringe player at Anfield and this term he has started just five times in all competition.
With that in mind, coupled with his current contract running down this summer, a Liverpool exit is understood to be inevitable in Summer and it looks like his former boss could come to his rescue to resurrect his career.
Having taken over the job from Puel this year, Rodgers has been a bright spark for the Foxes but apparently is keen to put his own stamp on the Leicester squad ahead of next season making some space for new arrivals.
The former Swansea manager reportedly wants to sign a striker who can provide competition with Jamie Vardy next season and Sturridge has emerged as a leading candidate.
The former Reds boss still rates the 29-year-old England striker highly and wants him to compete with Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho.
Jamie Vardy has been the focal point in the Leicester side for a while, but with Sturridge they'd have someone else capable of finding the net regularly too. Moreover, on a free transfer, the deal would represent a far better business.
Sturridge is expected to be the replacement of veteran Premier League title winner Shinji Okazaki. The 32-year-old Japanese international, whose contract is up, has only started one league game this season and is expected to depart in the Summer.