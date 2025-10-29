English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Brentford Thrashes Grimsby Town While Cardiff City Edges Wrexham In EFL Cup Clash

Brentford secured a convincing 5-0 victory over Grimsby Town, while Cardiff City narrowly defeated Wrexham 2-1 in the EFL Cup. Both teams showcased their competitive edge.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Grimsby Town's impressive EFL Cup journey ended abruptly as they suffered a 5-0 defeat to Brentford in the fourth round. Grimsby, a League Two team, had previously stunned Manchester United in the second round and defeated Sheffield Wednesday to face Premier League side Brentford. However, Brentford, buoyed by their recent victory over Liverpool, showed no mercy and advanced to the last 16.

Mathias Jensen and Keane Lewis-Potter scored quickly in the first half for Brentford. Reiss Nelson added another goal before halftime. Fabio Carvalho then scored from a penalty, and Nathan Collins sealed the win with a late goal. Grimsby's earlier victories were overshadowed by this comprehensive loss.

Brentford and Cardiff Advance in EFL Cup

Meanwhile, Cardiff City emerged victorious against Wrexham with a 2-1 win. Will Fish scored a decisive volley in the final 20 minutes. This match was notable as Cardiff had not reached this stage since their memorable run to the final in the 2011-12 season when they lost on penalties to Liverpool.

Fulham Edges Out Wycombe Wanderers

In another match, Fulham narrowly defeated Wycombe Wanderers on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Despite Wycombe's efforts, Fulham advanced by winning 5-4 in the shootout. The game was tightly contested but ultimately ended in Fulham's favour.

Cardiff's triumph over Wrexham is significant given their recent league positions. Cardiff's relegation and Wrexham's promotion last season meant they wouldn't meet in league play this term. However, this cup encounter provided plenty of excitement for fans of both clubs.

The last time Cardiff and Wrexham faced each other was back in 2002 when Cardiff won 3-2 in the third tier. This latest victory gives Cardiff bragging rights once more as they outperformed Wrexham with more shots (23), shots on target (nine), and a higher expected goals (xG) value of 1.89.

Cardiff City now stands just one win away from reaching a two-legged semi-final, an achievement that seemed unlikely for a third-tier team at the start of the competition. Their progress highlights their determination and potential for further success this season.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 4:43 [IST]
