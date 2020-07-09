Brighton and Hove Albion 1-3 Liverpool: Salah double helps champions end away drought

Brighton, July 9: Liverpool ended a five-game winless run on the road as Mohamed Salah scored twice in a 3-1 triumph over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday (July 8).
Results | Points Table | Fixtures
Salah and Jordan Henderson were on target inside the opening eight minutes as the Premier League champions quickly seized control on the south coast, albeit they were helped out by their opponents.
While a first away victory since a 1-0 success at Norwich City on February 15 was made trickier by Leandro Trossard's fine goal before break, Salah made sure of all three points when he headed in at a corner.
After going seven hours and 47 minutes without scoring an away goal in all competitions, a barren run stretching back to Sadio Mane's winner at Norwich City on February 15, Liverpool scored twice within 127 seconds.
100 - Mo Salah has reached 100 goal involvements for @LFC in the @premierleague (73 goals, 27 assists in 104 apps), becoming just the fourth player to do so for the Reds after Steven Gerrard (212), Robbie Fowler (158) and Michael Own (148). Century. pic.twitter.com/MmXjvn3l8F— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 8, 2020
Naby Keita was influential in both goals, setting up the opener as he robbed possession from Davy Propper to tee up Salah, who curled in a first-time finish with his left foot.
Brighton failed to heed the early warning as they were pressed into trouble again soon after, Keita springing the counter from a turnover. Roberto Firmino and Salah were also involved before Henderson ran onto the ball to send a shot across Mat Ryan and into the net.
To their credit, the hosts responded impressively following a shocking start.
Alisson kept out Neal Maupay with a point-blank save but the Brazil goalkeeper was left helpless by Trossard's half-volleyed finish from a Tariq Lamptey cross, the sweetly timed strike halving the deficit.
Dan Burn fluffed a glorious chance to equalise on the hour mark, scuffing his finish at the back post, and Salah made him pay.
The Egypt forward took his tally to 19 in the league this season when his run to the near post allowed him to meet Andy Robertson's set-piece delivery, flicking the ball in as Liverpool moved 23 points clear of City.
What does it mean? Reds closing in on century
Liverpool move into the nervous nineties as they chase Manchester City's points record in the competition.
This was an improvement on the tepid display against Aston Villa on Sunday but there are tougher hurdles to clear in the pursuit of a century, including a trip to Arsenal and a clash with Chelsea at Anfield.
Positive signs for Keita
Injuries and indifferent form have plagued Keita’s Liverpool career so far. However, after producing the assist for Mane’s opener at the weekend, the midfielder again demonstrated how he can make a difference in attack. He created four chances during his 61 minutes on the pitch.
Seagulls picked off
Credit to Graham Potter’s side for trying to play out from the back, but their desire to do so proved costly. Propper had his pocket picked for the first, while Adam Webster overran the ball when in possession to leave a gap that Liverpool clinically exploited.
What's next?
Liverpool return home to welcome Burnley to Merseyside on Saturday (July 11). Brighton are at home on the same day, taking on the dethroned champions City.