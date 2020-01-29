Football
Fernandes: Premier League always my preference ahead of reported Man Utd move

By Sacha Pisani
Bruno Fernandes

Lisbon, January 29: Bruno Fernandes said moving to the Premier League has "always" been his preference after Manchester United reportedly struck a deal to sign the Sporting CP captain.

One of football's most drawn-out transfer sagas is believed to be reaching its conclusion, with Fernandes poised to swap Sporting for United in a deal initially worth £47million (€55m) plus add-ons ahead of Friday's deadline.

Fernandes – heavily linked to struggling Premier League giants United this month and in the previous transfer window – is reportedly set to travel to Manchester on Wednesday (January 29).

Asked if the Premier League was his preference following reports of a possible move to either La Liga champions Barcelona or Valencia, Fernandes told SIC: "It always was."

Pressed on whether United was his specific preference, the Portugal international midfielder replied: "Anything really."

Fernandes, linked to Tottenham and Real Madrid previously, has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Sporting this season.

The 25-year-old netted 31 goals last term, including 20 in Primeira Liga.

United, meanwhile, face Manchester City in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final – trailing 3-1.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils then play Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday before their mid-season break.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 8:20 [IST]
