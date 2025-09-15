Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Qualification Scenario: How can PAK reach next stage after defeat against India?

Football Burnley Boss Scott Parker Proposes Training Changes For Defenders After Penalty Loss To Liverpool Following a last-minute penalty loss to Liverpool, Burnley manager Scott Parker proposes that defenders train with hands behind their backs to adapt to the handball rule. Despite the defeat, he praised his team's effort and resilience. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

Burnley manager Scott Parker expressed frustration after a late penalty secured Liverpool's 1-0 victory at Turf Moor. Mohamed Salah converted the penalty in the fifth minute of added time, following Hannibal Mejbri's handball from Jeremie Frimpong's cross. This result preserved Liverpool's perfect start to the season.

Parker acknowledged that the penalty decision was correct according to the rules. However, he suggested that defenders might need to adapt by training with their hands behind their backs. He stated, "It is handball. By the law of it, it is handball." Parker emphasised the need for defensive technique changes due to the current handball rule.

Despite Burnley's defensive efforts, they struggled offensively, failing to register a shot on target and achieving only 0.13 expected goals (xG) from three attempts. In contrast, Liverpool dominated with 27 shots and an xG of 2.65, though only four were on target.

Parker praised his team's determination against the reigning champions despite their third loss in four matches since returning to the Premier League. "At times, we survived like our lives depended on it today," he noted. He expressed pride in his players' commitment and defensive performance.

The game ended heartbreakingly for Burnley with the last-minute penalty. Parker reflected on their efforts to deny space and defend effectively, even though they lacked offensive threat. "We are trying to get a result, and we are trying to survive," he said.

Parker highlighted how quickly situations can change during matches, acknowledging Mejbri's unfortunate handball incident. "His body action was turning, and his arm had gone out," Parker explained, noting that Mejbri will need to adjust his defensive approach.

Despite being 17th in the table after this defeat, Parker remained optimistic about his team's future performances. He reiterated his pride in their effort against a strong opponent like Liverpool.

The match underscored Burnley's challenges in adapting to Premier League demands while maintaining resilience against top teams like Liverpool.