Burnley keeper Joe Hart could be on the move again

Bengaluru, April 30: Burnley are ready to allow goalkeeper Joe Hart to move on a free transfer this summer - with French clubs in the running to be the former England goalkeeper's next destination.
Hart joined Burnley only this Summer after Clarets boss Sean Dyche chose to sign him due to injury crisis with his two first-choice shot-stoppers. The 31-year-old has had a profound time in his new club with 19 appearances.
However, following Burnley's boxing day 5-1 defeat to Everton and first-choice Heaton, returning to the line-up, the former England number 1 has struggled to regain a place again.
Since their captain's return, immediately the Clarets ended their three-game losing streak by going eight matches unbeaten with five wins and three draws. And with the English shot-stopper confirmed to be the leading man in between the sticks while the second choice Nick Pope also getting fully recovered from the injury, it seems Hart is now surplus to requirements, especially with his high wages.
❌ Joe Hart could be on his way out of Burnley. He has hardly featured since Tom Heaton has come back from injury.— Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) April 29, 2019
🇫🇷 A number of French clubs are interested in the former England number one.#TwitterClarets pic.twitter.com/Y0DgA6xJpP
According to some earlier rumours, the showstoppers name has been apparently thrown into the MLS mix as he has been reportedly approached by a number of clubs from the US. However recent reports have also suggested that he has been drawing interests from Ligue 1 too.
The former Manchester City goalkeeper earlier had spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Torino in Serie A however after a low-key spell returned to England. But now it is understood that he has considered moving abroad again to get his career back on track and Ligue 1 could be next destination.
Hart as of late has endured a huge downturn in his career, having lost his place as No 1 for both England and former club Manchester City.
He was dumped by Pep Guardiola when he took over at the Etihad Stadium and was later loaned to Torino and West Ham before relocating to Burnley on a permanent deal.