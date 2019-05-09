Burnley offer Gary Cahill a chance to stay in Premier League

Bengaluru, May 9: Chelsea departing star Gary Cahill has been offered the chance to remain in the Premier League with Burnley among the clubs that have shown interest to sign the defender.
The Chelsea captain bid an emotional farewell to Stamford Bridge last Sunday after making a token substitute appearance and is now available as a free agent after seven long years stay.
The 33-year-old has been tipped to join cash-riched leagues like MLS or Chinese League. However apparently the veteran defender still believes he can remain in the top flight thus seeking offers from Premier League sides.
Earlier Fulham during the winter window made an offer for the defender however he refused to leave in the mid-season. But now with his association with the Blues coming to an end and Fulham getting relegated, Burnley have reportedly offered the English international a lifeline to remain in the league.
Sean Dyche repeatedly has shown that he has no problems in signing experienced players. He signed Peter Crouch, 38, from Stoke in January and could offer the striker another year as well. Now with him eager to add more similar experience in the squad, he could certainly look into such an opportunity to acquire him for a short term deal.
Cahill after having been shunned by Sarri this term has used his time out of the side to maintain his fitness and certainly, this move would provide experience and class to Sean Dyche’s side. However, to make the deal work, the defender may have to accept a big pay cut.
Cahill will leave the Blues after playing over 289 games and winning both the Premier League and the Champions League during his time.
He, however, has played just one Premier League match this season, a 21-minute cameo off the bench against Watford last week.