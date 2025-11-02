English Edition
Moises Caicedo Recognised As One Of The Best Defensive Midfielders In The World By Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has highlighted Moises Caicedo's exceptional performance, ranking him alongside Rodri as one of the world's top defensive midfielders following a crucial victory over Tottenham.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Enzo Maresca, Chelsea's manager, believes Moises Caicedo is among the world's top defensive midfielders, comparable to Rodri. Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League. Caicedo was instrumental in the win, setting up Joao Pedro's decisive goal after winning possession near Tottenham's penalty area.

Caicedo's contribution was significant, completing 15 passes in the attacking third. Only Enzo Fernandez surpassed him with 23 passes. Reece James was the only player to regain possession more often than Caicedo, who did so seven times. Additionally, Caicedo led with four interceptions during the match.

Caicedo Named Among Top Defensive Midfielders

Maresca praised Caicedo's performance, stating, "He's top. He's up there with Rodri as one of the best defensive midfielders, probably in the world." His ability to control the game and create opportunities was crucial for Chelsea's success against Tottenham.

Maresca highlighted the importance of bravery both on and off the ball. He noted that while they performed well defensively, they also created numerous scoring opportunities. "In England, 1-0 is not a finished game," he remarked. The team could have scored more to ease their nerves but were satisfied with a clean sheet and victory over Tottenham.

The manager also commended Wesley Fofana's return to the starting lineup after his absence since their Champions League triumph over Ajax. "Wes is a top defender for us," Maresca stated. He acknowledged that while Chelsea had been prolific in scoring goals, their defensive solidity needed improvement.

Maresca expressed confidence in Chelsea's progress towards becoming more defensively robust. He emphasised that reducing conceded goals was essential for their continued success in the league.

Story first published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 3:22 [IST]
