Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Calcutta Football League: Henry Kisekka brace helps Mohun Bagan win CFL 2018 title

By PTI
Mohun Bagans Aser Dipanda Dicka provided an assist for Henry Kisekkas second goal during the CFL match against Calcutta Customs
Mohun Bagan's Aser Dipanda Dicka provided an assist for Henry Kisekka's second goal during the CFL match against Calcutta Customs

Kolkata, September 12: Mohun Bagan blanked Calcutta Customs 2-0 on Wednesday (September 12) to clinch the local league title for the first time since 2010, and end arch-rivals East Bengal's eight-year reign at the top.

Henry Kisekka struck twice in the 4th and 45th minutes as Mohun Bagan sealed the issue with an unassailable 26 points with a match to spare on way to their 30th Calcutta Football League Premier Division A title at their home ground.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats, 39-time winners and the defending champions East Bengal have 20 points with a match to go.

In front of a packed home crowd, Mohun Bagan looked in complete control right from the start, determined to wrap up the league title before their final league match against Mohammedan Sporting on September 18.

The Ugandan forward beautifully chest-trapped Arijit Bagui's long ball from the right flank to give Mohun Bagan the early lead.

Mohun Bagan goalkeeper also put up a spirited show under the sticks and thwarted Customs equaliser, while Dipanda Dicka was at his wasteful best.

But Dipanda made up for his wastefulness with a magnificent through ball as Kisekka controlled the ball just outside the six-yard box before slotting it past Suvam Sen's reach at the far-post.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Core hockey squad named; no Sardar
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 19:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue