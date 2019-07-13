Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wilson commits to Bournemouth with new deal to 2023

By
Callum Wilson
The England striker was linked with a January move to Chelsea, but Callum Wilson is staying at Bournemouth.

London, July 13: Callum Wilson has signed a new four-year contract to end speculation he could leave Bournemouth.

England striker Wilson had been linked with Chelsea and West Ham, but has now committed his future to the Cherries through to 2023.

And Wilson, who has scored 58 goals in 148 appearances since joining from Coventry City in 2014, feels there is more to come.

"We've improved in all areas since I initially joined the club but there's still a long way to go," Wilson told Bournemouth's club website.

"While Bournemouth may be known as a smaller club, we've got some really big ambitions here. Everyone is pulling in the same direction towards those targets and goals.

"I feel like as an individual, my game is constantly improving here at the club. I want to continue that progress and reach even higher targets. I'm really excited about what the future holds."

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has also been linked with a move away, but chief executive Neill Blake is determined to retain Bournemouth's stars.

"Throughout his time at the club Callum has demonstrated incredible determination to succeed at the highest level - even in the face of adversity in the form of two season-ending injuries," Blake added.

"He has proved himself as a Premier League striker and is now beginning to establish himself at international level, and this contract is just reward for that.

"We have no desire to lose our best players and this is further evidence of the board's commitment to keep Bournemouth progressing year on year."

More CALLUM WILSON News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Final - July 14 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue