How will Jorginho fit in at Arsenal?

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho's move to Arsenal is one of the key stories of a busy deadline day with the London rival agreeing on a £12 million fee.
The
Gunners
pushed
for
a
move
to
sign
Brighton
midfielder
Moises
Caicedo
at
first
however
deal
collapsed
due
to
Brighton's
reluctance
to
sell
the
player.
Arsenal
acted
quickly
following
the
setback
and
signed
the
31-year-old
instead.
On paper, it does appear like the Premier League leaders have made an unexpected turn. Caicedo plays as a box-to-box midfielder and getting him would indicate investing in a long future. Jorginho's transfer on the other hand is a bit opposite. He is more of a deep-lying playmaker and standing at 31 years of age, is surely progressing on the other side of his career.
The deal unsurprisingly hence has garnered mixed reviews from the fans but looking at both the financial point of view and squad analysis, getting him for the remainder of the season could turn out to be a smart move, especially after Arsenal suffered another setback in midfield with the injury of Mohamed Elneny.