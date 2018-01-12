Capello: Mourinho, Conte 'totally out of their minds'

Bengaluru, January 12: Former England manager Fabio Capello slams the ongoing feud between Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, and claims that the Italian should not have engaged in verbal battle with the Portugese in the first place.
Conte and Mourinho have been at loggerheads since the United boss showed offence to Conte's emphatic victory at Stamford Bridge last season.
And recently the feud resumed between the pair after Mourinho made a sly dig insisting that he does not behave like Clowns in the touchline to which Conte reacted negatively.
Conte to the reaction directly accused Mourinho of having dementia and called him senile and later Mourinho made references to Conte's ban in Italy over alleged match-fixing which now have fuelled the tension between the two even more.
And according to Capello, he has taken aback at how far the fight has gone and claimed that his compatriot Conte may have made a mistake to use the word "senile", adding that Mourinho has a history of playing mind games with rival managers thus Conte should have ignored the bait.
Capello said: "It is the Chelsea jersey that makes managers nervous. We all remember anxieties when he (Mourinho) was the Chelsea manager.
"Conte has been doing exactly the same as Mourinho. We all remember Mourinho kneeling down in the middle of the pitch or Mourinho running after a win.
"I think that Conte has not realised who he has been dealing with yet. In my opinion, he should have said just one thing. If Conte used the 'senile' word he certainly made a mistake.
"However, I think that Mourinho is such a good debater, and maybe also this time he has been trying to divert the attention from his team.
"They are totally out of their minds. I didn't imagine they could go this far."
Chelsea are currently third in the league, just one point below Manchester United and both teams will face each other at Old Trafford next month.