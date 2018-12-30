Cardiff close in on Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne

Bengaluru, December 30: Premier League strugglers Cardiff City are reportedly confident that they can land Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne on loan in January.
The 27-year-old has found it hard to become a regular for Jurgen Klopp, and could look for first-team football next month.
Leicester City and Fulham are also believed to be interested in snapping up the right-back, Cardiff could be surprise favourite to get their man.
According to reports, Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock believes working with Clyne during their time at Crystal Palace may work in his favour.
The veteran manager gave Clyne his debut at Selhurst Park in a 3-0 win against Barnsley back in 2008.
Warnock has previously confirmed his interest in the 27-year-old, but the Reds are currently without defensive duo of Joe Gomez (fractured leg), Joel Matip (fractured collarbone) and Alberto Moreno (foot).
With Liverpool looking to keep up their dominance at the top of the table, it will be hard for Cardiff to convince Jurgen Klopp to loan Clyne out who could prove to be a handy backup at either right-back or left-back.
We have seen Klopp sending in Clyne at left-back for the last 10 to 15 minutes in the last two games for Andy Robertson and over the course of the rest of the season, Clyne staying fit and available to slot in when needed would do Liverpool no harm at all.
Clyne, who has won 14 caps for England, signed a five-year contract with Liverpool when he joined from Southampton in 2015 for a fee of £12.5million.
He established himself as first-choice right-back but a back injury in the summer of 2017 meant he missed nine months of the following campaign and in his absence Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gomez seized their opportunities.