Carragher Labels Ruben Amorim's Tenure At Manchester United A Failure Amid Disappointing Results
Jamie Carragher has described Ruben Amorim's management of Manchester United as a failure, suggesting it is time for both parties to part ways. Despite significant investment in players, Carragher believes a different managerial approach is needed for success.

Jamie Carragher has criticised Ruben Amorim's tenure at Manchester United, calling it unsuccessful for both the coach and the club. After United's 3-1 defeat to Brentford, which left them 14th in the Premier League with 34 points from 33 matches under Amorim, Carragher questioned why the Portuguese manager remains in charge. He suggested that it might be time for both parties to part ways.

Since joining from Sporting CP in November 2024, Amorim led United to a disappointing 15th-place finish last season. Under his leadership, United have conceded the first goal in more Premier League games (21) than any other team. This statistic highlights the struggles faced by the team during his tenure.

Carragher expressed his disappointment, stating, "This has been a disaster for Manchester United but also for Ruben Amorim." He acknowledged Amorim's previous success at Sporting Lisbon but felt that his system never suited Manchester United's traditions. Carragher believes a swift decision on Amorim's future would benefit everyone involved.

Despite spending £200 million on attacking players like Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko over the summer, Carragher thinks these players could thrive under a different managerial approach. He noted that United haven't fully committed to Amorim's system by not overhauling their defence with centre-backs and wing-backs.

Carragher suggested that with a competent manager, Manchester United could transform their current squad into a competitive side. He envisions Bruno Fernandes as a number 10, Mbeumo on the right wing, Cunha on the left, and Sesko leading the attack. This setup could potentially see United challenging for European places.

Amorim's record as a manager includes losing more Premier League games (17) with Manchester United than he did in 167 Primeira Liga matches (14). This statistic underscores the challenges he has faced since taking over at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will host Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday as they aim to improve their recent performances. The match presents an opportunity for Amorim to address some of the issues highlighted by Carragher and others.

The situation at Manchester United remains tense as fans and analysts alike await decisions regarding Amorim's future. The club's performance under his management has been far from ideal, prompting calls for change from various quarters within football circles.