Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Celtic winger James Forrest linked with a switch to Anfield, Woodburn on the way to Rangers

By
Celtic winger James Forrest linked with a switch to Anfield, Woodburn on the way to Rangers

Bengaluru, Jan 15: Celtic and Scotland winger James Forrest is being targeted by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for a potential summer transfer, according to Scottish sun.

The 27-year-old is a key man of Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side and Jurgen Klopp reportedly has been impressed with the winger's stunning form this season that has seen him score 11 times and assisting 17 times for Celtic.

Liverpool have been tracking the 27-year-old for several months now and as per reports, the club are believed to be willing to part with the Scotland international if their asking price is met.

The right-winger has a contract with the Scottish giant till 2022 and reportedly will command a fee in the region of £8million at least.

Klopp, however, will only look for the player in Summer as he is not looking to dip into the market during the January transfer window.

Forrest has spent his whole career with Celtic till now and is regarded as one of Celtic's finest attackers of this generation. However, should he conclude move, he will not be handed a starting role for sure but certainly can be a seemly backup option for star ace Mohamed Salah.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Liverpool's academy prodigy Ben Woodburn is edging closer to a move to former club legend Steven Gerrard's side Rangers.

Gerrard's Rangers are giving a tough fight to defending champions Celtic and reportedly has again asked Liverpool for help, approaching a loan deal for the young Wales star who could be the third Liverpool addition in rangers following two Summer loan deals of Ejaria and kent.

Although Ejaria's loan has already been cancelled, the two clubs still believed to have strong relations and Gerrard is looking to utilise that.

The Welshman, 19, emerged as the next big thing for Liverpool two seasons ago but struggled for playing time last season and this season too flopped on loan at Sheffield United earlier this season, which has been cancelled now.

Gerrard earlier in the Summer also enquired for the attacker but his call was rebuffed. However, with the current situation, the deal might well now see the green light.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: MCI 3 - 0 WOL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue