Celtic winger James Forrest linked with a switch to Anfield, Woodburn on the way to Rangers

Bengaluru, Jan 15: Celtic and Scotland winger James Forrest is being targeted by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for a potential summer transfer, according to Scottish sun.
The 27-year-old is a key man of Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side and Jurgen Klopp reportedly has been impressed with the winger's stunning form this season that has seen him score 11 times and assisting 17 times for Celtic.
Liverpool have been tracking the 27-year-old for several months now and as per reports, the club are believed to be willing to part with the Scotland international if their asking price is met.
Liverpool are interested in Celtic and Scotland winger James Forrest, 27.— Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) January 14, 2019
#LFC #CelticFC pic.twitter.com/Jr5Xbyqs1F
The right-winger has a contract with the Scottish giant till 2022 and reportedly will command a fee in the region of £8million at least.
Klopp, however, will only look for the player in Summer as he is not looking to dip into the market during the January transfer window.
Forrest has spent his whole career with Celtic till now and is regarded as one of Celtic's finest attackers of this generation. However, should he conclude move, he will not be handed a starting role for sure but certainly can be a seemly backup option for star ace Mohamed Salah.
Meanwhile, on the other hand, Liverpool's academy prodigy Ben Woodburn is edging closer to a move to former club legend Steven Gerrard's side Rangers.
Liverpool considering loan offers for forward Ben Woodburn after disappointing Sheffield United spell.— Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) January 10, 2019
Wales international is on the comeback trail after ankle injury.https://t.co/zB5fq2BL8a
Gerrard's Rangers are giving a tough fight to defending champions Celtic and reportedly has again asked Liverpool for help, approaching a loan deal for the young Wales star who could be the third Liverpool addition in rangers following two Summer loan deals of Ejaria and kent.
Although Ejaria's loan has already been cancelled, the two clubs still believed to have strong relations and Gerrard is looking to utilise that.
The Welshman, 19, emerged as the next big thing for Liverpool two seasons ago but struggled for playing time last season and this season too flopped on loan at Sheffield United earlier this season, which has been cancelled now.
Gerrard earlier in the Summer also enquired for the attacker but his call was rebuffed. However, with the current situation, the deal might well now see the green light.