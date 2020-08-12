Champions League: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips and predictions

New Delhi, Aug 12: French champions Paris Saint-Germain face Serie A side, Atalanta, in the first Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night. PSG have already won all three of their domestic trophies on offer and are now looking to win the Champions League for the first time to complete a historic quadruple.
There will only be one-legged matches in the quarter-finals after UEFA's flagship competition was moved to Lisbon in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Paris Saint-Germain:
Kylian Mbappe has returned to first-team training reportedly but he is almost certain to miss out here. Key midfielder Angel di Maria is suspended while Italian international Marco Verratti will also miss this match through injury. Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier and striker Edinson Cavani both left PSG in July after their contracts expired.
Atalanta:
Marco Sportiello will start in goal for Atalanta with first-choice goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini ruled out. Atalanta top scorer Josip Ilicic will miss this match due to personal reasons
Atalanta are the dark horses to win the Champions League this season and they will want to give a good account of themselves in this match. They have a very organised team who play a fixed 3-5-2 system and their wingbacks Gosens and Hateboer play a crucial role in both defence and attack. Rusland Malinovskyi, Gomez and Zapata will lead the attack for Atalanta.
On the other hand, PSG will look to attack from the starting whistle and an early goal might help their cause. PSG are the strong favourites to win this match owing to their recent good performances and superior attacking quality of their team. However, the absence of Mbappe, Angel di Maria and Marco Verratti might hurt PSG's chances of progressing to the semi-final.
Forwards Sarabia, Icardi and Neymar will have major responsibility on their shoulders to deliver a good performance in this match. These three will create goal-scoring opportunities in the match and are good options to try as captain and vice-captain.
Prediction for this game is 2-1 to PSG. Players coming off the bench like Julian Draxler, Choupo-Moting and Luis Muriel could also potentially play some part in this match.
Probable Starting XIs
Paris Saint-Germain:
Navas; Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Gueye, Marquinhos, Herrera; Sarabia, Icardi, Neymar
Atalanta:
Sportiello; Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Malinovskiy; Zapata
Captain: Neymar
Vice-Captain: Icardi
Goalkeeper: Sportiello
Defenders: Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Hateboer
Mid-Fielders: Malinovskiy, Marquinhos, Sarabia, Freuler
Strikers: Icardi, Neymar, Zapata, Gomez
Match Details
Date: 13th August 2020
Time: 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday night)
Venue: Estádio da Luz
News Updates: SportsTiger App