Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Champions League draw: The possible last-16 ties

By Opta
Real Madrid
The group stage of the UEFA Champions League is complete.

London, December 13: We now know which teams will be contesting the Champions League's round-of-16 after the final group games saw the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool scraping through.

Some teams had little difficulty booking their place, with Porto, Bayern Munich and Barcelona topping their respective groups unbeaten.

Juventus and holders Real Madrid also progress as group winners, despite suffering shock defeats on Wednesday to Young Boys and CSKA Moscow, respectively.

Barca, Lewandowski and PSG trio shine - Best of the Champions League group stage

Those who emerged as leaders in the round-robin phase will – theoretically at least – expect slightly kinder draws in the next round.

However, there are certainly a few jokers in the pack, with Atletico Madrid, Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester United all going through as runners-up.

For most, the knockout phase is when the Champions League really starts to build the intrigue, but there are rules in place preventing clubs from facing other sides from the same nation or group in the last 16.

So, who could each team end up drawing? We take a look at the draw scenarios.

GROUP A

Borussia Dortmund: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Manchester United, Roma, Tottenham

Atletico Madrid: Bayern, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto

GROUP B

Barcelona: Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax, Lyon, Roma, Manchester United

Tottenham: Dortmund, PSG, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP C

PSG: Atletico, Tottenham, Schalke, Ajax, Roma, Manchester United

Liverpool: Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP D

Porto: Atletico, Spurs, Liverpool, Ajax, Lyon, Roma, Manchester United

Schalke: Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP E

Bayern: Atletico, Spurs, Liverpool, Lyon, Roma, Manchester United

Ajax: Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP F

Manchester City: Atletico, Schalke, Ajax, Roma

Lyon: Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus

GROUP G

Real Madrid: Spurs, Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax, Lyon, Manchester United

Roma: Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Bayern, Manchester City

GROUP H

Juventus: Atletico, Spurs, Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax, Lyon

Manchester United: Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Bayern, Real Madrid

When will the draw take place?

The teams will learn their next opponents on December 17 when the draw is made at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon.

When will the Champions League last-16 matches be played?

One half of the draw will play the first leg matches on 12 or 13 February, with the other four games contested a week later.

The return matches take place three weeks later, with the round completed on March 13.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v AUS: 2nd Test Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue