Champions League final 2021: Manchester City vs Chelsea; Statistical Highlights

Bengaluru, May 30: Chelsea won their second UEFA Champions League title and denied Pep Guardiola's Manchester City their first after Kai Havertz grabbed a 42nd minute goal to secure a 1-0 win in the all-English final at Porto, Portugal.
Germany's Havertz saved his first Champions League goal for the biggest stage at Estadio do Dragao on Saturday, opening the scoring late in the first half.
Thomas Tuchel's hugely impressive, well-drilled side held on to break City hearts, denying the Premier League champions a treble in their first Champions League final.
Guardiola sent on Sergio Augero for his final City appearance but there was no dream swansong for City's record goalscorer.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROLL OF HONOUR
With OPTA inputs myKhel.com gives you a statistical breakdown on the final.
● Chelsea are the third English side to win the Champions League on two occasions, after Liverpool (2004-05 and 2018-19) and Manchester United (1998-99 and 2007-08).
● Chelsea have lifted the trophy in six of their seven major European finals in their history - with this their fourth European success in the Roman Abramovich era alone (Champions League in 2020-21 & 2011-12, Europa League in 2012-13 & 2018-19).
● Man City's Pep Guardiola has lost more matches to Chelsea in all competitions than against any other club (8), losing his last three in a row against the Blues. Indeed, the only other sides that he has lost three in a row against in his managerial career are Real Madrid (2012-14) and Liverpool (2018).
● Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is the third different German manager to win the UEFA Champions League in the last three seasons (Jurgen Klopp 2019, Hans-Dieter Flick 2020) - it's the first time the European Cup/Champions League has been won in three consecutive years by three different managers of the same nationality since 1979-80 to 1981-82 (Brian Clough, Bob Paisley, Tony Barton).
● Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel became just the second manager to record three consecutive wins in all competitions against Pep Guardiola (excl. Barcelona B), after fellow German Jurgen Klopp did so in 2018 with Liverpool.
● Manchester City became the ninth different English team to reach a European Cup/UEFA Champions League final, at least three more than any other nation (Germany & Italy, 6) - although only one of the last 11 teams competing in their first final have won (Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus in 1997).
● Pep Guardiola has lost his first cup final as Manchester City manager, with this loss only his second major cup final defeat of his managerial career (along with Copa del Rey in 2010-11).
● Following Kai Havertz's goal in the 42nd minute neither Manchester City or Chelsea managed to land a single shot on target during the rest of the match.
● Chelsea's Kai Havertz scored his first ever Champions League goal and became the first player to score his first goal in the competition in the final since Ilkay Gündogan in 2013. Indeed, Havertz became the youngest German player to score in a UEFA Champions League final since Borussia Dortmund's Lars Ricken in 1997 (20y 322d v Juventus).
● Chelsea's Édouard Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 12 games in this season's UEFA Champions League - no keeper has ever kept more in a single campaign in the competition (level with Santiago Cañizares for Valencia in 2000-01 and Keylor Navas for Real Madrid in 2015-16).
● Édouard Mendy's nine clean sheets for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League this season is the most ever by a goalkeeper in their maiden campaign in the competition.
● Chelsea's Mason Mount became the first English player to provide a Champions League final assist since Wes Brown in 2008 for Manchester United against Chelsea.
● Thiago Silva (36y 249d) became Chelsea's oldest player to appear in a major European final, overtaking Claude Makelele versus Manchester United in the 2008 UEFA Champions League final (35y 93d).
● Reece James (21y 172d) became the second youngest Chelsea player to start in a major European final after Alan Hudson (19y 332d) vs Real Madrid in the Cup Winners' Cup in 1971.