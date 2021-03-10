Football
Champions League: Juventus 3-2 Porto (aet, 4-4 agg): Oliveira double clinches dramatic away goals win

By Stephen Creek
Porto reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League
Porto reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Turin, March 10: Sergio Oliveira scored twice as 10-man Porto dumped Juventus out of the Champions League with a scintillating away goals victory after a 3-2 second-leg defeat in Turin.

Juventus' task of overturning a 2-1 deficit from the first leg was compounded when Oliveira's penalty gave Porto a the lead after 19 minutes, but Federico Chiesa netted twice in 14 second-half minutes.

It happened either side of a red card shown to Porto striker Mehdi Taremi - to take the round-of-16 tie into extra-time.

1
2180566

Oliveira buried a stunning second goal of the night with five minutes left in the second period of extra-time, only for Adrien Rabiot to equalise and set up a tense finish.

Porto held on to spark wild celebrations on the visiting bench as Juve's quest for a first European title since 1996 ended in failure, heaping pressure on head coach Andrea Pirlo.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 4:30 [IST]
