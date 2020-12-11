Champions League: Manchester United's performance post-Sir Alex Ferguson era

Bengaluru, December 11: Manchester United have had an excellent record under the guidance of their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. But since his retirement, the Red Devils have been on a general decline. In the last seven seasons, they qualified for Europe’s elite tournament only on five occasions and have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals.
Here, we have taken a look back at each of those Champions League campaigns and analysed performance of those respective seasons:
1. 2013-14
David Moyes's first season in charge and the former Everton boss fared well in the cup competition. United progressed to the round of 16 being unbeaten and topper in the group stage against the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Real Sociedad. In the RO-16 United were drawn against Greek league champions, Olympiacos.
In the first leg they suffered humiliating defeat but thanks to a Robin van Persie hat-trick they secured a 3-0 win the return leg to advanced to Quarter-final. But thee were rightfully eliminated 4–2 on aggregate against Bayern in the next stage. This is the furthest United have gone through in the competition in the last seven seasons.
2. 2015-16
United returned to the competition after a gap of one year- this time with Louis Van Gaal. Having finished fourth in the league last season United began their campaign in the play-off round and eventually secured a place in the group stage consist of Wolfsburg, PSV, Basel. Not a trio that would pose fear into the hearts of any serious contenders, but United bowed out of the group stage after finishing third in the table.
3. 2017-18
After Europa League win under Jose Mourinho, United returned to the competition with supporters expecting big results under the Portuguese. They did produce big returns in the group stage beating Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow five times and losing just once. But they failed miserably against Sevilla who knocked them out with a 2-1 victory in the return leg at Old Trafford after a goalless draw in the first leg.
4. 2018/19
Probably United's best season in the Elite tournament since the Scot departed. United advanced into the next round being the second in the group stage. Despite struggles in the league Mourinho registered a memorable win against Juventus at Turin in the process. The Red Devils were drawn against mighty Paris Saint Germain in the RO-16.
With Mourinho getting a sack midway Solskjaer took charge of the side in the next game and lost the first tie 2-0. However, in the return leg United produced a remarkable feat and beat PSG 3-1 away to advanced into the next round. With almost 10 first-team players out injured it surely was a memorable night for the Red Devils. In the next round, however, their dream run faded away as Barcelona beat them 4–0 on aggregate.
5. 2020-21
Solskjaer made an impressive start to a tough group stage beating last year's finalist and semifinalist PSG and Leipzig comprehensively in first two games. But then with just four points required in the next four games, they just managed one win (Istanbul) which eventually put them in the third place and out of Champions League.