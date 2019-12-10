Champions League preview: Liverpool face tricky test at Salzburg

Salzburg vs Liverpool; Dec 10, 11.25pm IST; Live on Sony Ten 2
When this group was drawn, not too many people would have expected Salzburg to be tussling with Liverpool and Napoli but there is all to play for at the Stadion Salzburg as Salzburg welcome holders Liverpool with each looking to progress from Group E.
Below explained are the best case scenario of the teams to qualify into the round-of-16 from Group E.
A. Liverpool will go through if they draw, or if Napoli lose to Genk.
B. Napoli will go through if they draw, or if Salzburg do not beat Liverpool.
C. Salzburg will be through if they beat Liverpool and Napoli does not beat Genk. If Napoli win, Salzburg must beat Liverpool by a better score line than the 4-3 by which they lost against them on Match Day 2.
Inter vs Barcelona, Dec 11, 1.30am IST; Live on Sony Ten 2
With Barcelona already through to the kockout round, they have preferred to rest talisman Lionel Messi, who scored a hat trick in Barcelona's 5-2 win over Mallorca in the La Liga.
Coach Ernesto Valverde is also resting defender Gerard Pique and midfielder Sergi Roberto. Out injured are Ousmane Dembele, Arthur, Jordi Alba, and Nelson Semedo.
Ajax vs Valencia, Dec 11, 1.30am IST, Live on Sony Ten 3
Ajax will welcome Valencia to Amsterdam in Match Day 6 with both teams desperate to secure a spot in the knockout round of the competition.
The home side are currently top of Group H with 10 points, while Valencia sit second, level on eight points with third-placed Chelsea, who complete their group-stage campaign against Lille. A win at home for Chelsea will see them cruise into the Round of 16 but a draw will put their qualification in the hands of Ajax.
Atletico vs Lokomotiv; Dec 12, 1.35am IST, Live on Sony Ten 3
While Juventus has tied up top spot in UEFA Champions' League Group D, there is an almighty battle developing for second place and a spot in the lucrative knockout stages of the tournament.
Atletico must rediscover form and clinical edge past the Russian outfit to avoid elimination. Atletico had not lost more than once in a group campaign since 2009-10, but back-to-back defeats by Leverkusen and Juventus have ended that run and put qualification in doubt.