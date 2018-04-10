Man City vs Liverpool Preview: City destined for Champions League glory: Guardiola

London, April 10: Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City are on the road to winning the Champions League for a first time, even if they fail to overcome a 3-0 quarter-final first leg deficit against Liverpool on Tuesday.
A hitherto spectacular second season under Guardiola for City has unravelled in the past week as they were thrashed at Anfield in the first leg, and then let a 2-0 lead slip with the chance to seal the Premier League title against Manchester United in a 3-2 derby defeat on Saturday.
"I know we are judged on results, but on the performances my team is extraordinary. It is not comparable for many others, it's top," Guardiola, whose side still boast a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League, said on Monday. "They are exceptional, so I will be close to them no matter what happens between now and the end of the season. It's a joy to be manager of this team, even three days ago the way we played."
We're down but not out!— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 9, 2018
Preparing for a big match against Liverpool! #cityvlfc pic.twitter.com/ZvC6MAAl5v
City have only once before reached the last four of the Champions League and Guardiola has often spoken about needing to create a culture of European success in his near two-year reign. But he believes a historic comeback at the Etihad could take City to a new level in the Champions League.
"We need titles in Europe, but that is so complicated. To win titles we need to start with nights like this so the people understand it. Maybe not tomorrow, but with what this club has done in last 10 years in terms of creating a lot of facilities. Of course with a lot of investment, but there are a lot of people working here with the desire that sooner or later that is going to happen. Hopefully we can do it, if it doesn't happen this season then hopefully in the next one."
But for wasteful finishing, even a much-changed City could have been out of sight before United mounted an unlikely fightback at the weekend. And with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero set to return to Guardiola's starting XI, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is wary of City's capability to rack up goals in quick succession.
"They do it always, that's how City plays," said Klopp, whose side lost 5-0 on their previous visit to the Etihad this season. "If you saw the first half against United in a normal game for City, against one of the best teams of the world, they could have scored six goals."
We will run, we will fight, we will give everything for @ManCity and for you. With your support, we know we can do it! Let’s overcome this challenge and make tomorrow an unforgettable night for all of us! C’mon City!!! 🔵🔵#mcfc #mancity #UCL #webelieve #together pic.twitter.com/eG3XNaHVIU— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) April 9, 2018
Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front in the tie with his 38th goal of the season last week. But the Egyptian limped off injured early in the second half, and Klopp remained coy over whether Salah will be fit to return having missed Saturday's 0-0 draw at Everton.
"(I'm) not sure 100 percent," said Klopp. "We train at 5pm (1600 GMT) at Melwood. I would rather yes (he plays) than no, but we have to see and wait for the reaction."
Five-time European champions, Liverpool possess far more pedigree historically than City in the competition, but haven't reached the last four for a decade. And Klopp rejected the suggestion the club's achievements of the past give them an upper hand on the current City side.
Clean sheet in 6 of their last 7 #UCL matches ✅— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 10, 2018
Just 3 defeats in their last 32 matches in all comps ✅
45 goals in their last 16 away games ✅
Will @LFC hang on to reach the semi-finals? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7obKYMKyLj
"You can ask if the experience of your grandfather helps you a lot in your life?" the German said wryly. "We try to do our best to gain experience and tomorrow night it is again a big test for both teams. It will be interesting to see how we deal with that."
Meanwhile, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said on Monday (April 9) he expects a Roma backlash in their Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday. The Spanish league leaders have one foot in the semi-finals after romping to a 4-1 first leg victory in the Camp Nou last week as Roma proved partly the architects of their own downfall in scoring two own goals.
But Valverde isn't counting his chickens against a side that hasn't reached the semi-finals since 1984. "I've been doing this long enough to know that extraordinary things can happen in a game," said Valverde at Monday's pre-match press conference in Rome.
🔊 @mterstegen1 has been looking ahead to #RomaBarça... pic.twitter.com/cQwh3Rm4ex— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 10, 2018
"It'll be the same kind of game as the first leg, but they'll have even more intensity. History says that, at our level, it's hard to score against us, but we can't think that they don't have a chance or they won't try. A mistake, an excess of confidence, they could cost us dearly and we are at the doors of the semi-finals."
He added: "We can't think we've already won, it's all to be decided. We got a good result at Camp Nou, we have the advantage, but we need to play as though it were 0-0."
Roma managed to stifle Barca star Lionel Messi in the first leg, which was a source of pride for their coach Eusebio Di Francesco. "Everyone was saying he wasn't fit and suddenly he scored a hat-trick (in La Liga) on Sunday," said Di Francesco.
"This means we managed to limit his movement between the lines. We have to reduce the space around him as much as possible, wherever he pops up on the pitch."
👀 Hello from Rome! 👋— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 10, 2018
🔵🔴 #RomaBarça pic.twitter.com/ixlysJ61tz
Di Francesco has been boosted by the return of Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan, who missed the first leg due to a muscular problem, and Turkish winger Cengiz Ünder, who was not in Barcelona either.
Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets is a doubt as he recovers from a fractured toe, but Valverde can count on the attacking duo of Messi and Luis Suarez. Barcelona last reached the semi-finals in 2015 when they won the title.
Kick off:
Manchester City vs Liverpool: Wednesday 12:15am (IST)
Barcelona vs Roma: Wednesday 12:15am (IST)
Live on Sony Ten Network
