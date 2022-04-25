Champions League: Villarreal's dream run will end in semis: Mark Seagraves

Bengaluru, April 25: Villarreal have had a fairytale run in the UEFA Champions League semifinal so far, beating fancied teams like Juventus and Bayern Munich en route to reaching the semifinals.
The La Liga outfit is making it to the last-four of Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 2006 where they lost to Arsenal.
In the semifinals, Villarreal have their task cut out as they are set to take on Premier League giants Liverpool and though some have tipped them to be the dark, former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mark Seagraves believes their campaign will end in semis.
"Having confidence is one thing, but having quality is different altogether. Villarreal always play a defensive style of game and against Liverpool it won't be possible. The Reds play a high-pressing game which'll be too much for Villarreal," Seagraves told a select group of journalists in a virtual media interaction hosted by Sony Sports Network, who have the official broadcast rights of Champions League matches in India.
Seagraves also highlighted the plight of Villarreal in La Liga, where they are struggling to stay afloat.
"See domestically they're struggling. They're currently seventh in La Liga and lost to lowly-ranked teams like Levante and Cadiz which doesn't augur well.
"In short, you don't expect a team which struggles in their own domestic league to win in bigger cup competitions -- that too against much superior sides" he added.
However despite the form book and what many football pundits including Jofre Mateu had to say, Unai Emery's men stunned favourites Bayern to make the last-four cut.
But Seagraves had a different take on the matter.
"See Bayern isn't the formidable team that they were before. The Bavarians have also struggled in recent times. Villarreal got a goal in the first leg at home which they clung on and scored early in the return leg at the Allianz Arena.
"But against Liverpool, Villarreal's defensive tactics won't work. Just confidence isn't enough, you need quality also, which Villarreal is lacking. Liverpool will be too good an opposition for them."
Seagraves, who is one of the panelists for Live Studio Show during Champions League ties for Sony Sports Network was also critical of UEFA's decision to scrap the home-and-away goals rule in all club competitions from the start of the season.
"Not sure why it was taken away. I think it was a great rule. It motivated teams to come out with that extra effort in away fixtures.
"It was like, if you could nick a goal, it was two goals for you when you're playing in the return leg. But now it'll be more like a negative for teams. The rule should've stayed," he said.
With Manchester City taking on Real Madrid in the other semifinal, an all-English final could well be on the cards and asked to choose his favourtites for the title, pat came the reply.
"Liverpool are my favourtites. Then Manchester City and Real Madrid in that order. Look at the Liverpool squad and what they possess. They're carrying far too many guns for others.
"Liverpool will've it easy in the semifinals. It'll not be as taxing as some of the big games they play in Premier League. The Manchester City vs Real Madrid tie will be a huge game. You've to be on the guard on all those 90 minutes," he signed off.
