Champions League wrap: Injuries spoil Chelsea's win; Barca, Bayern, Man United and Juventus prevail

Bengaluru, October 21: Chelsea were rocked by injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner as the holders got their Champions League campaign back on track with a 4-0 win against Malmo while Barcelona legend Gerard Pique kept their hopes alive and Bayern Munich and Juventus maintained their perfect records.
Thomas Tuchel's side brushed aside the Swedish minnows at Stamford Bridge thanks to Jorginho's penalty brace and goals from Andreas Christensen and Kai Havertz.
But Chelsea's second Group H victory, after losing to Juventus in their previous match, was significantly tarnished by the injuries to Belgium striker Lukaku and Germany forward Werner.
Both had to come off in the first half and Chelsea boss Tuchel will be waiting nervously for an update on their condition.
While Werner has endured another difficult season, his injury will leave Havertz as Tuchel's only experienced option for the central striker's role.
The decision to allow Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud to leave Chelsea since the end of last season might now prove costly for Chelsea.
The second-placed Blues remain three points behind group leaders Juventus with three games to play.
Pique sparked Barcelona's flailing Champions League campaign into life by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev, a victory that was witnessed by a half-empty Camp Nou.
The attendance was recorded at 45,968, with several blocks of seating filled by only a handful of supporters for a game coach Ronald Koeman said the team had to win to have any chance of reaching the last 16.
Leroy Sane struck twice in the second half to inspire Bayern to a 4-0 win at Benfica as the German giants maintained their perfect record in the Champions League group stage this season.
Bayern have now won three games in three without conceding a goal and have one foot in the next round with a five-point lead at the top of Group E.
The six-time European Cup winners were twice denied the lead by VAR in a hard-fought first hour, before Sane finally broke Benfica's defences with a fizzing dead-ball strike 20 minutes from time.
The German international added another goal and an assist in the closing stages as the hosts collapsed and Bayern cruised to yet another comfortable Champions League win this season.
Bayern were without a handful of key names, including Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies and head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who was absent with what the club described as a flu-like infection.
Dejan Kulusevski struck with the decisive late goal to give Juventus a 1-0 win at Zenit Saint Petersburg which puts them within touching distance of the Champions League last 16.
Sweden attacker Kulusevski headed home Mattia De Sciglio's cross with four minutes remaining of a largely dull contest to maintain Juve's 100 per cent record in Group H.
Massimiliano Allegri's side have a perfect nine points from their first three matches and can secure a place in the knockout stage when they host Zenit early next month.
Russian champions Zenit sit third in the group on three points, three behind second-placed Chelsea, after the second defeat of their Champions League campaign.
Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo once again scored a late winner as Manchester United overturned a two-goal deficit against Atalanta to win 3-2 and move top of Group F at the halfway point.
Mario Pasalic broke the deadlock after just 15 minutes at Old Trafford, with Merih Demiral heading home to double the blow before the half-hour mark.
Marcus Rashford pulled one back after the break as he scored the 300th goal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure before Harry Maguire levelled with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.
Ronaldo, who scored a stoppage-time winner against Villarreal, then climbed the highest to cap a memorable comeback and move the Red Devils to the summit.
