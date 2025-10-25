Rohit Sharma poised to be No. 1 in ODI Rankings, Where does Virat Kohli stand?

Football Sunderland Completes Comeback With Talbi's Stoppage-Time Winner Against Chelsea Sunderland achieved a remarkable comeback victory against Chelsea with Chemsdine Talbi scoring in stoppage time. This win places Sunderland second in the Premier League standings. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

Chemsdine Talbi's dramatic goal in the 93rd minute secured Sunderland a 2-1 victory over Chelsea, propelling them to second place in the Premier League. Talbi emerged from the bench to become the hero for Sunderland at Stamford Bridge. Earlier, Alejandro Garnacho had given Chelsea an early lead with a goal from a tight angle, marking his first for the club and the fastest by Enzo Maresca's team this season.

Chelsea seemed poised to regain control, with Garnacho and Moises Caicedo testing Sunderland's goalkeeper Robin Roefs. However, they struggled to create clear opportunities. Sunderland capitalised on this as Brian Brobbey set up Talbi for a precise finish in the final moments. Regis Le Bris' team now stands at 17 points, trailing leaders Arsenal by just two.

Sunderland's current tally of 17 points marks their best start as a promoted team since Hull City achieved 20 points in the 2008-09 season. The Black Cats have also maintained an unbeaten streak in their last 14 away league matches in London, winning five and drawing nine. This run is their longest undefeated stretch in the English capital.

Garnacho's early goal made him the tenth different player to score for Maresca's side this season. Despite this promising start, Sunderland's remarkable comeback has left Chelsea having dropped six points from winning positions so far, more than any other team.

Wilson Isidor levelled the score for Sunderland in the 22nd minute after Nordi Mukiele's long throw caused confusion in Chelsea's defence. This equaliser set the stage for Sunderland's eventual triumph, showcasing their resilience and determination against a formidable opponent.

The match highlighted Sunderland's strong form and strategic prowess under Le Bris' leadership. Their ability to perform consistently well away from home has been crucial to their success this season. As they continue their campaign, maintaining this momentum will be key to challenging for top positions.

Sunderland’s victory at Stamford Bridge not only boosted their league standing but also demonstrated their potential as serious contenders this season. Their impressive performance against Chelsea underscores their capability to compete with top-tier teams and secure vital points on challenging grounds.