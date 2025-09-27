Football Chelsea Falls To Brighton 1-3 As Welbeck And De Cuyper Capitalise On Chalobah's Red Card Brighton secured a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Danny Welbeck scoring twice after Trevoh Chalobah's red card. Maxim De Cuyper also contributed to the win, pushing Brighton into the top half of the Premier League table. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 23:32 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Danny Welbeck emerged as Brighton's hero, scoring twice as a substitute to help his team secure a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea initially took the lead in the 24th minute when Enzo Fernandez headed in a deflected cross from James. However, Trevoh Chalobah's red card early in the second half shifted the momentum in Brighton's favour.

With Chelsea reduced to ten men, Brighton capitalised on their numerical advantage. Welbeck made an immediate impact after coming on, heading Yankuba Minteh's cross into the net in the 77th minute. Despite calls for a penalty when Malo Gusto appeared to foul Minteh, referee Simon Hooper upheld his decision after a VAR review.

Chelsea attempted defensive adjustments but struggled against Brighton's relentless pressure. In the second of 11 added minutes, Mats Wieffer set up Maxim De Cuyper to score past Robert Sanchez. Welbeck sealed the win with a powerful strike in the 100th minute after receiving a pass from Brajan Gruda.

Welbeck has now been involved in seven goals against Chelsea for Brighton, more than against any other Premier League team. This victory marks Brighton's second consecutive league win over Chelsea, having won four of their last seven encounters after failing to win any of their first ten meetings.

Chelsea experienced a rare defeat by two or more goals at home despite leading at halftime, something that hadn't happened since October 2011 against Arsenal. Chalobah's dismissal was a significant factor, marking Chelsea's first consecutive red cards in Premier League matches since December 2023.

{TABLE_1}

Brighton's triumph moves them into the top half of the Premier League table with eight points. Meanwhile, Chelsea dropped to seventh place early in the season standings. The Seagulls' recent success against Chelsea highlights their growing competitiveness in the league.

Brighton's recent performances demonstrate their ability to challenge top teams like Chelsea. Their strategic play and effective use of substitutes have been key factors in their success this season.