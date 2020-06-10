Chelsea and Spurs want Brazilian Pogba, things to know about him

Bengaluru, June 10: The whole world has been severely affected financially by the outbreak of coronavirus over the last few months and football clubs are no exception. It has been suggested that even the top clubs who are regarded as financially very stable, are not immune to the effects and therefore, big-money deals are not much likely to take place this time around when the summer transfer window finally opens.
However, Chelsea backed by one of the richest persons in the world Roman Abramovich, are showing no intentions of backing down from major deals and it seems that they are very much keen on taking advantage of such a situation.
We are still probably a few weeks away for the transfer window to open but Chelsea have already improved their squad significantly with the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax already done while Timo Werner from RB Leipzig also reportedly been sanctioned.
If reports are to be believed, they are looking for a few more big signings including Gerson from Flamengo, a player who has also been strongly linked with their local rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund.
It is claimed that the Blues have already made a $40m bid for the Brazilian midfielder and Flamengo might consider this offer too good to refuse as they are also affected financially by the Covid19 crisis and $40m could help the club stabilize again. Here, we will take a look at the 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder who has been one of the best players in Brazilian Serie A this campaign.
Dubbed as the 'Brazilian Paul Pogba'
Gerson has often been dubbed as the 'Brazilian Paul Pogba' due to his style of play that resembles a lot with the Manchester United midfielder and World Cup hero for France. A hard-working box to box midfielder with an eye for a pass and excellent through balls, Gerson has everything to become an elite number eight.
He is extremely skilful and pleasing to the eye although that is a case with most Brazilian players. Also, the player is very versatile who can feature in a two-man midfield as well as a three-man midfield and can also play as a number ten. Under Jorge Jesus, Flamengo has conquered every trophy in Brazil and Gerson has been at the heart of it.
He was a flop in Italy
Gerson might be linked with several top clubs in Europe now but the 23-year-old does not have fond memories in the continent. In 2016, he signed for Roma as the Serie A giants managed to secure the signature of one of the most coveted wonderkids in Brazil back then beating the likes of Juventus, Barcelona and Inter. However, he hardly made much of an impact at the Stadio Olimpico and also had a poor loan spell out of the club to Fiorentina. Gerson has turned a corner since his return to Brazil after that and now looks more than ready to for his second chance to impress in European football.
Brazilian fans want him in the national team
Following his scintillating form for Flamengo at the heart of midfield, many Brazilian pundits and fans were calling for national team boss Tite to include him in his squad for the friendlies that were set to take place in March.
Brazil do have a lot of elite options to choose from in the middle of the park but the 23-year-old seemed to do more than enough to impress everyone in his homeland to be in the discussions. This speaks for his immense potential and it is no surprise that clubs in Europe are aware of that.
No matter which club manages to secure the signature of the young dynamic midfielder, they have to show their patience in the 23-year-old, something both Chelsea and Spurs have lacked in the past.
It takes time for even the best players in the world to adapt to new surroundings and a new country and patience is, therefore, a key element between success and failure. If Gerson is allowed the time to settle in at his new club, he should have no problem in establishing himself at any top club in Europe.