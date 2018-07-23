Chelsea and Bayern Munich target Anthony Martial

Bengaluru, July 23: French superstar Anthony Martial's much talked-about absence from the World Cup hasn't hindered his demand as Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing up the Frenchman.
But Jose Mourinho may be less inclined to sell the forward, despite not affording him much game time in the second half of last season.
The 22-year-old has just one year left on his contract at United and has grown increasingly frustrated at being sidelined, particularly since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January.
Prior to the Chilean's arrival, Martial and young English star Marcus Rashford shared the position on the left and both did pretty much a decent job.
But the lack of game time since Sanchez's arrival may have been a contributing factor in his exclusion from the World Cup winning French squad.
With rumours of Eden Hazard moving to Real Madrid, Chelsea are keeping their tabs on a replacement and according to the reports, the Blues are looking at Martial.
Bayern Munich are also strongly interested in Martial as they look to build their team for the future with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the dusk of their careers.
But Mourinho may not be happy with Chelsea, or Bayern, sniffing around his player, as he believes Martial can be a star.
Midfielder Ander Herrera is another person backing the Frenchman, the Spaniard, 28, said. “Anthony looks very sharp and he is very, very focused to smash it this season.
“Players like Anthony, like Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Alexis Sanchez — they are all amazing players who can change games."
Louis Van Gaal brought Martial to United from Monaco in 2015 and hailed him as the world's best player for his age. He still has a hefty price tag, which could put Chelsea, or Bayern Munich off but Martial is very much keen on playing more and that might make the Red Devils sell their prized asset.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.