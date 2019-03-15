Chelsea to bend their own rules to keep David Luiz as threat of transfer ban looms

Bengaluru, March 15: Chelsea are set to bend their own rules in offering veteran defender David Luiz a two-year contract extension, the Brazilian has hinted in a recent disclosure.
The former Benfica centre-back has been a mainstay in the Chelsea starting line-up since returning to the London club from PSG back in 2016 and played a key role in the incredible Premier League title triumph in 2017.
Now though, the 31-year-old’s time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end next Summer with the player is in the final year of his Chelsea deal that will run out in July of 2019.
However, with the Premier League club on the verge of getting a potential transfer ban for two seasons, the club could now choose to offer him a new contract to prolong his stay.
Chelsea have a policy which only lets players over the age of 30 to receive one-year deals, which has caused a hold up over Luiz’s future, who is said to be wanted more than just a 12-month extension.
Standard Sport first revealed last October that the 31-year-old Brazil international was in line for a new deal after becoming an integral part of the squad this term.
And now with the possibility of facing the two-year transfer ban, his wish could be fulfilled as they are ready to bend their own rule to ensure they do not lose a key player and further weaken a position.
Ahead of Chelsea's 4-0 win over Kiev in Europa league the defender sound quite confident of staying at London and admitted he loves the club.
“I think . We are talking with the club. Everybody knows I love this club, I feel comfortable here and am happy here. I am doing my job very well so I think a lot is going to happen.”
“I have the job best job in the world so I have to be motivated every single day. I love football, if I didn’t love football I would not be playing anymore.”
Luiz lost his first-team birth last season to fellow defender Christensen under Conte and ahead of the current season, many expected Luiz would be sold. However, Sarri's arrival from Napoli again saw the defender slotting directly into the first team set-up becoming a mainstay for Chelsea as his ability to pick out a pass from the back is deemed fundamental in Sarri's system.
Luiz has started 34 games for the Blues this season - most among fellow defenders.