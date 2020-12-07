Chelsea boss Frank Lampard's five crucial wins in 2020

Bengaluru, Dec. 7: Chelsea fans were quite tensed when the club announced the inexperienced Frank Lampard as their new manager, following the departure of Maurizio Sarri.
But fast forward one and a half years, the former club legend seems to have won the trust of his supporters with a fourth-place finish and a high-flying ongoing campaign.
Last season his team showed inconsistencies but still grabbed the much desired fourth spot while they reached the FA Cup finals. This season the Blues appear to be more compact and are well on song in both Premier League and Champions League.
In this process, Lampard has registered some valuable wins and here we have picked up such five instances of this calendar year:
1. Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham (Premier League, 2019-20)
New Spurs boss Jose Mourinho had seen his side lose 2-0 at home in the reverse fixture and did not fare any better on his first return to Stamford Bridge. Giroud and Marcos Alonso fired the side to a comprehensive victory which extended their hold on fourth place.
2. Chelsea 4-0 Everton (Premier League, 2019-20)
After 2-1 defeat in the previous fixture, Lampard punished his former Chelsea boss with a miserable return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea thrashed his Everton side 4-0 to boost their top-four Premier League hopes. Mason Mount, Pulisic, Willian and Giroud were the scorers for the side.
3. Chelsea 2-1 Man City (Premier League, 2019-20)
Christian Pulisic and Willian gave the side a 2-1 win over Manchester City, crowning Liverpool Premier League champions. It was Lampard's first win over Pep Guardiola. The win was also a huge boost for Lampard's quest to finish in the Champions League places, cementing the team's hold on fourth place in the table.
4. Chelsea 2-0 Wolves (Premier League, 2019-20)
Lampard has had to wait till the final of last season to secure a place in the top four. Chelsea were required of a result against Europa hopefuls and thanks to Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud, the English manager acquired the much-deserved victory.
5. Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea (Champions League, 2020-21)
Sevilla, who had only lost once to an English side at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium earlier, were handed a heavy defeat thanks to the individual brilliance of Olivier Giroud. The Premier League side comfortably won despite making nine changes. The French forward led the line with all four goals and the win wrapped up their top spot in the group with a game to spare.