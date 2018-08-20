Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Chelsea boss Sarri plans to give up smoking

Posted By: OPTA
Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio Sarri is contemplating a change!

London, August 20: Maurizio Sarri will hope his Chelsea side do not provide too many stressful moments this season having revealed he is contemplating stopping smoking.

The Blues boss has seen his team start with two victories in their opening two Premier League games, though Saturday's 3-2 success over Arsenal was less straightforward than the previous week's win at Huddersfield Town.

Chelsea threw away a two-goal advantage at the end of the first half in the London derby but managed to claim the three points thanks to Marcos Alonso's late winner.

That spell towards the end of the opening period may have left Sarri apprehensive, yet the no-smoking policy at English football stadiums meant he could not have a cigarette to calm down.

#CFC #Chelsea

A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc) on Aug 18, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

And the former Napoli coach suggested it was a habit he may kick now he is in England.

"I needed half-time and the first half to end, not a cigarette," he told reporters.

"I am going to stop for just one or two years then I will start again.

"Inside there were 15 minutes that were horrible. We lost ground, we were not able to press, we were not able to defend, we were really in trouble.

"I think in the second half we did very well from our mental point of view.

"It was really very hard to answer about the last part of the first half. I prefer to speak about the other 75 minutes, it is better. I remember better the good things instead of the worst."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RMD 2 - 0 GET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue