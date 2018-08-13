Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri found a surprise way of getting around the stadium smoking ban

Bengaluru, August 13: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri's smoking addiction is no secret and the Italian has been seen firing his cigarette frequently during his time with Napoli in the Serie A.
The 59-year-old has been a smoker all his life and it is understood that the Italian gets through around 80 cigarettes a day, four or five an hour.
However, almost every stadium in England has a no-smoking policy, which means the Italian is forced to shelve his nicotine kicks. But during his first Premier League game against Huddersfield Town, the recently-appointed Blues boss was found in the touchline chewing on tobacco instead.
You eat them now, Maurizio?! 🚬#HUDCHE pic.twitter.com/vmyPfZ9wct— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 11, 2018
Sarri could definitely not resist his nicotine dose during Chelsea's 3-0 win over Huddersfield. With the smoking restriction around, Sarri was only seen chomping on some cigarette butts on the side of the pitch as he watched his team get off to a very impressive start.
Sarri🚬Mauriciio Sarri’s cigarettes spotted in the Chelsea dugout away to Huddersfield 😂😂#BPL #Chelsea #Sarri #Huddersfield #HUDCHE #PremierLeague #Cigerettes pic.twitter.com/GGiQQs922o— Mohammed Musa Patel (@Mohammedmp7) August 11, 2018
However, the former Napoli manager will not face the same struggle at least half the time as according to reports, Chelsea have set up a smoking room inside the Stamford Bridge for their boss.
The Italian made a fine start in the dugout at Huddersfield as he orchestrated a convincing 3-0 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Midfielder N'golo Kante and winger Pedro scored one each while debutant Jorginho opened his account with a finely placed penalty.
Following the game, Sarri was seen ecstatic with the victory. But he pointed out that they must improve further to mount a title challenge.
“I am really very happy because in the first part of the season I think that for us it is not easy to gain points,” the Chelsea boss said after the victory.
“The first half was hard. If you look at the result, you can think about an easy game, but in the first half, we were in trouble for 15 minutes against a very physical team.
“We are not a physical team and I think the best of the game is the capacity of suffering for 15 minutes.
“Then I think in the second half the opponents were a bit tired and it was easier.”
Sarri will face his first big test next week when Chelsea host Arsenal in their first London derby of the season.