Chelsea close to sealing Alisson deal with €70m offer

Bengaluru, Julu 2: The transfer saga for Brazil’s shot-stopper Alisson Becker has taken another twist. Liverpool were believed to be leading the race to sign the Roma man early this year, but Alisson garnered a lot of attention to become a favourite for Real Madrid. However, Chelsea have emerged the recent leaders with their €70m bid for Alisson Becker.
The price tag for Alisson has seen a meteoric rise over the past season. AS Roma's run in Champions League has definitely played a massive role along with Alisson’s performance. Should Brazil make it all the way to the World Cup final, one can expect an unreal amount being spent for the current AS Roma keeper.
Liverpool were in pole position to seal a €40m move for him, before Real Madrid popped in. It was then when the price went up for him, as recent reports suggest that even a €60m bid from Liverpool and Napoli were rejected, with AS Roma setting a final €80m price tag on their shot-stopper.
However, there are still doubts with this move to Chelsea as the Blues failed to secure a Champions League place and are still awaiting confirmation of Maurizio Sarri as the new boss. While, Liverpool, Real Madrid and AS Roma have all booked their place in the Champions League and rumors also suggest that Alisson is clear about leaving the Stadio Olimpico, but prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Alisson’s move to Chelsea would potentially be a win-win situation for three clubs that is AS Roma, Chelsea and Real Madrid as well. While Roma would earn a significant sum from this move, it would mean a clear path for Thibaut Courtois to join his dream club, Real Madrid. And while Liverpool would lose out to a talent they were so interested in, Klopp could also plan a move for Keylor Navas in this crazy transfer merry-go-round.
