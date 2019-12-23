Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Please get some basic education – Rudiger sends message to racists

By Dom Farrell
Antonio Rudiger

London, December 23: Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger told those responsible for racism in football grounds to "get some basic education" after he was the victim of alleged abuse during Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win at Tottenham.

After Rudiger's involvement in an incident that saw Spurs forward Son Heung-min sent off during the second half, the Germany international told the match officials he had been targeted by apparent racism from the stands.

Between then and the end of the contest, an announcement made over the public address system at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium said: "Racist behaviour from spectators is interfering with the game."

Blues head coach Frank Lampard confirmed Rudiger and Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta reported the matter to Premier League officials afterwards and the former Roma star posted a tweet to make his feeling clear.

"Biiiiiiig Wiiin!" Rudiger tweeted, following by the hashtags, "#NoToRacism #PleaseGetSomeBasicEducation #AlwaysBelieve #Hustle #cleansheet."

Speaking after the match, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho said: "I don't have much to say other than it's something that saddens me. I hate racism in society, I hate racism in football."

Tottenham versus Chelsea was the second high-profile fixture in the Premier League to be stained by alleged instances of racism this month.

On December 7, during the closing stages of Manchester United's 2-1 derby win at the Etihad Stadium, a Manchester City fan appeared to direct a monkey gesture towards Fred and Jesse Lingard.

Greater Manchester Police arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence after the incident. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

More ANTONIO RUDIGER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pakistan won by 263 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue