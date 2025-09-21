Luka Doncic Solidifies Status As One Of The Best Players Globally After EuroBasket, Claims Pelinka

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online?

Football Chelsea Extends Unbeaten Streak To 28 Matches In Women's Super League As Liverpool's Match Is Postponed Chelsea has extended their unbeaten streak to 28 matches in the Women's Super League with a narrow victory over Leicester City. Meanwhile, Liverpool's match against Aston Villa was postponed following the passing of former manager Matt Beard. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 19:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Chelsea continued their impressive run in the Women's Super League, securing a 1-0 victory over Leicester City. This win extended their unbeaten streak to 28 matches. Aggie Beever-Jones was the hero, scoring in the seventh minute at Kingsmeadow. Despite creating several chances, Chelsea couldn't extend their lead and relied on goalkeeper Hannah Hampton's crucial save in stoppage time to maintain their advantage.

In another match, Brighton celebrated a commanding 4-1 victory over West Ham at Broadfield Stadium. Caitlin Hayes opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, followed by Kiko Seike's quick second goal. Although Viviane Asseyi scored a penalty for West Ham, Brighton regained control with Rosa Kafaji's effort and Marisa Olislagers' late goal in the 86th minute.

Liverpool's scheduled game against Aston Villa was postponed due to the passing of former manager Matt Beard. Beard, who led Liverpool to two WSL titles during his first tenure, passed away at 47. He had returned to Liverpool in 2021 but left earlier this year before briefly managing Burnley.

Under Sonia Bompastor's leadership, Chelsea aims for more success this season after an outstanding debut campaign. They have won all three opening matches and remain unbeaten since losing to Liverpool in May 2024. If they avoid defeat for six more games, they will set a new WSL record for consecutive unbeaten matches.

The current record of 33 games without defeat is held by Chelsea themselves, achieved between February 2019 and January 2021. Leicester has struggled against Chelsea historically, failing to win any of their nine WSL encounters and conceding 39 goals across those fixtures.

Aggie Beever-Jones has been instrumental for Chelsea lately, scoring in five of her last six home league matches. Her decisive goal against Leicester mirrored her performance from March this year when she also netted the winner against them.