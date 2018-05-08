Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata agrees terms with former club

Bengaluru, May 8: Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly agreed personal terms with his former side Juventus.
Italian media house Rai Sport claims the striker could be heading back to Turin after failing to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.
Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid last summer in a club-record £60million switch but has failed to make too much of a good impression.
The Spaniard has bagged just 15 goals in 45 games during his time under Antonio Conte amid fears he is struggling to adapt to English football.
He did make a good early impact at Stamford Bridge but gradually faded and injury troubles made the situation worse for the former Real Madrid forward.
Morata is now being linked with a move away from West London, with a number of top sides said to be interested but it’s believed that former club Juventus are leading the charge for the 25-year-old’s signature.
Morata was a smash hit during his time with the Serie A champions and it’s said that he has already given the green light to the move ahead of a possible summer bid.
Additional reports claim Chelsea are prepared to sell Morata for £52m, allowing them to reinvest in other areas of the squad after the success of January signing Olivier Giroud.
Michy Batshuayi has shown he is capable of challenging for a starting spot after banging in goals at Borussia Dortmund, while Tammy Abraham will also be hoping for a chance to shine when his Swansea loan ends even though it has not been the most productive loan spell.
We have to wait and see whom Chelsea lands as their new manager or they stick to Antonio Conte.
The Blues kept their top four hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Champions League finalists Liverpool on Sunday and will be keen to make it count.
They also have the FA Cup final later this month against fierce rivals Manchester United and winning it could change the scenario for Conte.
However, it is believed that Conte himself is frustrated with the Chelsea board and their lack of support for him especially in the transfer market.
