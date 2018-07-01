Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata vows to fight back

Bengaluru, July 1: Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has vowed not to quit Chelsea this summer and is ready to begin 'fighting' for the club again in his second season with the Blues.
The Spaniard's first season at Stamford Bridge started sensationally as he scored seven times in his first eight games, but he quickly tailed off and ended up being replaced by January signing Olivier Giroud.
The 25-year-old has been frequently linked with a return to former club Juventus this summer but posts on his Instagram seemed to indicate he wants to stay.
Morata posted a picture of him being put through his paces in a kick-boxing workout by Bruno Visentin, hoping to add sharpness to his game. His disappointing return of 11 league goals saw him left out of Spain's World Cup squad, but Morata is using the time to get fighting fit for the new season.
One post said: "Very excited to start again. The past was hard but that is only one more reason to begin fighting again."
It remains unclear who will be managing Morata and the rest of his Chelsea teammates next season, with the club still deciding whether to pay Antonio Conte's £9.5million compensation package to sack him.
Despite winning the Premier League title only 12 months ago, Conte's future at the Bridge hangs by a thread this summer.
Clashes with the board over transfer backing, coupled with a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League, leave the Italian, 48, on the brink.
His expected replacement Maurizio Sarri, 59, is still yet to agree his own severance deal with Napoli, despite the Italians having already brought in Carlo Ancelotti as their new head coach.
If Sarri indeed joins the Blues, it is expected that he will bring in another striker with him which will make Morata's job even harder to get chances.
Michy Batshuayi could be retained by Chelsea this season as well following his good run of form for Borussia Dortmund last season on loan to make the competition for places even tougher.
